Human rights, it is a sanctions war between the West and China

(Teleborsa) – Tensions between the European Union and China escalate, and the possibility of a positive vote on an investment agreement between the European Union and China in the Eurozone diminishes. Open engagement was, today, the green light from 27 Minister of Foreign Affairs of the European UnionGathered in attendance, at Restrictive measures for four Chinese officers from Xinjiang guilty of Human rights violations of the Uyghur Muslim minority. It was a measure that sparked Beijing’s response with massive countermeasures against members of the European Parliament, European institutional bodies and think tanks.

In detail, the European Union foreign ministers agreed to include four leaders and an entity from China’s Xinjiang region in the sanctions list for human rights violations that were identified in December 2020. The victims wereFormer second man in the Chinese Communist Party in the area, Zhu Hailun, Believed to be the architect of the large-scale monitoring, detention and indoctrination program; The Secretary of the Communist Party in the Production and Construction Corps (Xpcc), The state economic and paramilitary organization in Xinjiang, which has also been sanctioned, bears responsibility for the systematic use by XPCC of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities as forced labor; The Secretary of the Xinjiang Party Political and Legal Affairs Committee, Wang Mingshan; And the Director of Xinjiang Public Security Bureau, Chen Mingo. Sanctions consist of a travel ban in the European Union and an asset freeze in the European Union. Resolution, of 27, is also supported by Canada H Great Britain Who shared the same sanctions against China. The United State Instead, it punished only two of the four Chinese officials identified by the Europeans.

Actions that are not left to the dragon idly by. “China – reads a statement – strongly opposes and strongly condemns the unilateral sanctions imposed by the European Union today against relevant Chinese persons and entities, citing so-called human rights issues in Xinjiang.” The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Announce it Beijing also issued sanctions against “10 persons and 4 entities of the European Union.” Which seriously harms China’s sovereignty and interests and maliciously disseminates lies and misinformation. ” Members of the European Parliament Germans Reinhard Pitcover (Verdi) and Michael Jahler (BP); French Raphael Glucksman (S&D); Bulgarian Ilhan Kyoshyuk (Renewal of Europe); And Slovak Myriam Lexman (Ppe)At the forefront of fighting Uyghur abuse. Also in the center of Chinese retaliation Four European institutions, includingAlliance of Democracies, Which is a Danish institution led byFormer NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen; The Political and Security Committee (PSC)It is a body that includes ambassadors of member states in Brussels that prepared the sanctions; over there The European Parliament’s Human Rights Subcommittee; The Tedesco Merics think tank. Individuals and their families will not be able to enter China, Hong Kong or Macau. In addition, related companies and institutions will face restrictions on doing business with China.

“China’s sanctions against members of the European Parliament, the Subcommittee on Human Rights and European Union bodies are unacceptable and will have consequences,” he said European Parliament President David Sassoli -. The sanctions have hit members of the European Parliament and bodies of the European Parliament for expressing their views on the exercise of their democratic duty. Human rights are inalienable rights. ”

“China’s retaliation against the European Union to impose sanctions on four officials and one entity for violating Uyghur rights is regrettable and unacceptable. There will be no change in the EU’s determination to defend human rights,” he said.European Union High Representative Josep Borrell At the end of the European Union Foreign Council -. We want China to stick to the human rights issue and stop the conflict. ”

In the evening the European Union – as he did The spokeswoman for the External Action Service of the European Union, Nabila Masraly – They expressed their appreciation for the decision of Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States to impose “sanctions on those responsible for human rights violations and abuses against the Uyghurs in the Chinese region of Xinjiang, in addition to the European Union sanctions.” This coordinated work, following the Foundation’s commentary led by High Representative Josep Borrell, “highlights our collective commitment to human rights and amplifies its impact.”