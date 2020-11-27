How to watch The Match 3 Live Online on TNT and B / R with Michelson, Barclay, Carrie and Manning facing off

Marsh Tyler
How to watch The Match 3 Live Online on TNT and B / R with Michelson, Barclay, Carrie and Manning facing off

The Friday after Thanksgiving is marked by a slew of college football and college basketball matches, but this year also brings us a fun dedicated golf event. Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley team up to face Steve Curry and Peyton Manning in Match 3, or as it’s known by her official name: Capital One: Champions for Change match.

The four golfers are raising money for historic black colleges and universities, and playing 18 holes of modified alternative play at Stone Canyon Golf Course in Arizona. The event starts at 3 PM ET and will primarily be broadcast on TNT. Brian Anderson will be serving as event host and providing one-on-one gameplay. He will be joined by Trevor Emelman and Andre Iguodala at the booth. Cheyenne Woods and Gary McCord will serve as correspondents on the course. There will be special guests before and during the event, as Peyton’s brother Ellie joined LPGA star Michelle Wei for a pre-match show.

If you cannot watch this event on TV, you have the option to broadcast the match Watch TNT. If you don’t have cable, you can get a free trial of YouTube TV or Hulu with live TV, or AT&T TV Now, FuboTV or Sling TV to broadcast the event.

In addition to TNT, Bleacher report Will be broadcast live before and during the event B / R app. This will include Cart Cam and a variety of other aspects that go well beyond what TNT will broadcast.

