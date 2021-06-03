movie life. “Il Divin Codino” on Netflix for a screenplay by Stefano Sardo from Bra – Lavocedialba.it

we are here. The European Football Championship is approaching and it’s time to bring out the trumpets and the tricolor flags. To awaken the blue pride of magical nights, Netflix has also thought about it with “Il Divin Codino,” available on the platform as early as May 26.

Double pride in the people of Bra, since the story was written by fellow countryman Stefano Sardo along with Ludovica Ramboldi, and the scriptwriters among other things from the 1992 and 1993 series. A story we like, because we feel it’s close enough and the trailer to thrill.

Directed by Letizia Lamartier, the film traces the life of a legend. The 1993 Golden Ball, two tournaments with Juventus and Milan, one Italian Cup and one European Cup, the film traces Divin Codino’s remarkable career path between successes, injuries, and the discovery of Buddhism.

He starts from the start in Lanerossi Vicenza to reach the strongest teams in Serie A, from Fiorentina to Inter, and from Juventus to Milan. He also passes a wrong penalty kick in the 1994 USA World Cup Final between Italy and Brazil.

Then the guy, a love-hate relationship with fans, relationships with his family, misunderstandings with some coaches and a career that spanned 22 years. The last Italian striker to win the Ballon d’Or (1993), the 1967 class champion scored more than 300 goals in his career (including 205 in Serie A).

Divin Codino was produced by Fabula Pictures, and the sample was powered by Andrea Arcangeli. It also stars Valentina Pele, Andrea Benacci, Antonio Zavatteri, Thomas Trapacci and Martofello (Fabrizio Matorani) as Carlo Mazzoni. Icing on the cake? The song he wrote for this occasion Diodato "The Man Behind the Hero".