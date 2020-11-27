Kristin Cavallari plays F, Get Married, Kill with Hills Costars, avoids asking LC during tumultuous questions and answers

“I’m going to have a problem tomorrow, I’m sorry … I don’t apologize to anyone.”

In Vino Veritas, right?

The truth emerged during Wine-filled Instagram Live Q&A With Kristin Cavallari & BF Justin Anderson on Thanksgiving Night.

Anderson took over the running of Cavallari’s stories after dinner – and more than a few glasses of wine – on Thursday, asking some interesting questions to his friend, the reality TV star.

While Kristen kept refilling glasses, she was asked to reveal the best upcoming in her romantic history. “Stephen” whispered to the camera, referring to actor Stephen Coletti “Laguna Beach”. Justin even tagged Colletti in the story, adding, “She, being true to God, has always been saying Stephen is the best kisser.”

When Kristen was asked to play F-k, Marry, Kill with Stephen, Body Jenner, and Justin Bobby, she didn’t hesitate to answer her.

She replied, “I would marry Stephen, and I would like to kill Brody and maybe even kill Justin Bobby.” “No hard feelings! Maybe because I haven’t spoken to him since The Hills.”

She was less distorted when another follower asked her, “Who would you rather be stuck in a room with LC or Kelly?”

LC will, of course, be Lauren Conrad’s former enemy of reality TV – while Kelly will be Kelly Henderson, a former BFF who Kristen has fallen out of with rumors of an affair with Jay Cutler. Kelly denied the rumors and Kristen never believed them, but she believed Henderson could have done more to shut down the speculation.

Instead of answering, Cavallari took a sip of her drink and moved on to the next question.

Another question was about the possibility of Cavallari dating comedian Jeff Day, which she also avoided, before claiming later that she was “accepting requests” for the men in her life.

“I’m going to have trouble tomorrow, I’m sorry,” said Christine at the end of the session. “I don’t apologize to anyone. I never did and never will. I’m not a king sorry.”

The Q&A ended with Cavallari dancing to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin” which, of course, played in the final moments of the final “Laguna Beach” series.