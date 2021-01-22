Most Watched Ranking on Netflix: The Lupine TV series is a real success

Lorenzo Daily







Count time to Netflix. Next to the announcement regarding the number of registered users, an overflow number Quota of 200 millionThe service has released many other interesting statements.

There are for example ratings related to content, movies and TV series. Most searched on Google in 2020, Or the Most viewed content ratings on Netflix. Among the latter he excels Thermos, The recently released French TV series in the catalog, which features the respected thief Asane Diop He is inspired by Lupine’s actions to take revenge on his father.

And plans 2021 They are nothing short of incredible. This is also due The increasing competition Trying to keep up with Netflix. We talked about it recently on our Il Tech delle Cinque podcast.

Hear “Netflix Against All” on Spreaker.

So let’s take a look at the different rankings, starting with the most recent and most viewed of all, and then ending with the Google ranking.

Latest Netflix content

Netflix recently changed the account scale for accounts that already viewed part of the content. Content is considered viewed by an account if it is turned on For at least two minutes. The following top ten refer to recently released contents, and refer to the first four weeks of their lives:

Thermos – 70 million accounts Hollidat 68 million accounts Bridgerton – 63 million accounts The queen of chess – 62 million accounts Christmas Records: Part 2 61 million accounts We can be heroes – 53 million accounts Over the moon – 43 million accounts Barbarians – 37 million accounts Just another birthday – 26 million accounts Selena: The Serial – 25 million accounts Beautiful house – 22 million accounts Alice in Borderland – 18 million accounts

It should be noted, in addition to the fact that there are series and movies in the ranking, that they are content coming from all over the world. Barbarians For example a German series, Just another birthday Portuguese film e Alice in Borderland Japanese series, just to give some examples. Among them stand out ThermosFrench series reached 70 million. Not bad at all considering that the magician, One of the most successful series of recent times, is on the rise 76 million Of users, or that the fourth season of House of Cards is being “single” Period 65 million.

Most viewed content on Netflix of all time

In this regard, let’s also take a look at the most viewed ranking overall, which is the ranking that includes all the content posted before the ones that appear in the previous ranking.

extraction – 99 million accounts Bird box – 89 million Covert Spenser – 85 million 6 Underground – 83 million Old guard – 78 million Enola Holmes – 76 million the magician (Season 1) – 76 million Project strength – 75 million killing mystery – 73 million Midnight sky – 72 million Kissing booth 2 – 66 million House of Cards (season 4) – 65 million Irish – 64 million King tiger – 64 million Triple border – 63 million Messi is wrong – 59 million Platform – 59 million You (season 2) – 54 million Cobra Kai (seasons 1 and 2) – 50 million The perfect date – 48 million Ratcheid (season 1) – 48 million Umbrella Academy (season 2) – 43 million Klaus – 40 million Lucifer (season 5) – 38 million The social dilemma – 38 million Love is blind (stagione 1) – 30 million The Crown (season 3) – 21 million

Most searched series and movies on Google

Among the data found In a PDF file dedicated to investors, Netflix also featured the most searched TV series and movies on Google globally in 2020. Two separate rankings confirm Netflix’s dominance in the TV series and beyond.

Most Searched TV Series on Google

Of the 10 most popular series in the world in 2020, 9 are from Netflix. In short, almost absolute dominance.

King tiger – Netflix Big Brother Brazil – Endemol House of Cards – Netflix Cobra cay – Netflix Parachute Academy – Netflix Emily is in Paris – Netflix Ozark – Netflix The queen of chess – Netflix External banks – Netflix Lock and key – Netflix

As for movies, Netflix is ​​still working on it, so much so that in 2021 it decided to unleash heavy artillery by promising more than 70 original movies, more than one movie per week throughout the year. Anyway, this is the arrangement in which two productions from the popular streaming service appear.

parasite 1917 Black Panther 365 days – Netflix Contagion Tenet Enola Holmes – Netflix Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey Mulan Jojo Rabbit

The result, however, is more than worthy of considering the names appearing in the ranking.

Across: CNET