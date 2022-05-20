More space and smaller classes for Warrendorf schools

More space and smaller classes for Warrendorf schools

Warrendorf Council made two decisions on school policy, and in each case there was a large majority, but there was also opposition from individuals.

Warendorf (pw) – School politics was the dominant topic on the board Thursday night. Unexpectedly, because two aspects were discussed in detail beforehand and the content was in fact supported by a wide majority across faction boundaries. However, two individual opinions were brought from the CDU’s parliamentary group…

Bill Plus item

Read now with a G+ subscription, select a show or sign up.

79.00 euros (from the thirteenth month currently 7.90 euros per month)
A period of not less than 12 months
Can be canceled monthly after 12 months

€79.00 for 12 months

Read all Plus articles at www.die-glocke.de
Try it for €0.99 for the first month
After that 7.90 euros per month
Monthly Cancellable

0.99 euros for the first month

Text and images from die-glocke.de are protected by copyright. Further use only with the permission of the editor.

See also  Japan extends the state of emergency for one month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.