More space and smaller classes for Warrendorf schools

Warrendorf Council made two decisions on school policy, and in each case there was a large majority, but there was also opposition from individuals.
Warendorf (pw) – School politics was the dominant topic on the board Thursday night. Unexpectedly, because two aspects were discussed in detail beforehand and the content was in fact supported by a wide majority across faction boundaries. However, two individual opinions were brought from the CDU’s parliamentary group…
Bill Plus item
Read now with a G+ subscription, select a show or sign up.
|
79.00 euros (from the thirteenth month currently 7.90 euros per month)
|
A period of not less than 12 months
|
Can be canceled monthly after 12 months
€79.00 for 12 months
order now
|
Read all Plus articles at www.die-glocke.de
|
Try it for €0.99 for the first month
|
After that 7.90 euros per month
|
Monthly Cancellable
0.99 euros for the first month
order now
Are you already a G+ subscriber? Log in from here
Text and images from die-glocke.de are protected by copyright. Further use only with the permission of the editor.
Communicator. Reader. Hipster-friendly introvert. General zombie specialist. Tv trailblazer