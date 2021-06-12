Mongolia: US congratulates Mongolia on its “commitment to democracy” after the recent presidential elections

Madrid, 12 (European Press)

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, congratulated Mongolia on its “commitment to democracy” after last Thursday’s presidential election, and expressed pride in being the “third neighbor” of the Asian country.

“The United States congratulates the people and government of Mongolia on their successful presidential election on June 9, the eighth since the country’s peaceful democratic revolution in 1990,” Blinken said in a statement.

It is in this spirit that the Foreign Minister conveyed his desire to cooperate with the President-elect, Okhna Korsukh, in order to “continue to build” on this association of “shared democratic values, sovereignty and independence” of the country.

For its part, the Mongolian parliament on Friday approved a resolution setting June 25 for the president to be sworn in as the president of Mongolia.

Last Thursday’s vote reflected citizens’ support for the Mongolian People’s Party candidate who received 67.8 percent of the vote, according to national news agency Montsame.

The candidate of the National Action Party, Dangasorin Enkhbat, succeeded in persuading 20.3 percent of the electorate, or nearly 247,000 votes. Third place went to the Democratic Party candidate, Sodnomsunduin Erden, who received six percent of the vote.