Mom bangs after pretending underwear sits down while trolls ‘feel sorry for the kids’

A social media influencer has responded to trolls who often misunderstand her saucy underwear shots.

Victoria Blue worked as a model for nine years after moving to the UK from Zimbabwe in 2004.

Since then, my mum attended Bradford College and got qualifications in hairdressing, performing arts, and job preparation.

Now Victoria, who lives in Birmingham, often posts smacky shots of wearing bold lingerie on Facebook and Instagram.

But those photos have prompted “trolls” to question her motive, as they question the health of her young children, ExaminerLive reports.

However, my mom runs her own radio station and entertainment magazine because she has responded to her enemies.



(Photo: Victoria Blue)



She said, “It occurred to me that not everyone understands why I chose to be part of Calendar Girls and why I stick pictures of myself in my chest and pants all over social media.

“I may always seem cheerful and bold every time, but I struggle with many difficulties, from gritting my teeth and clenching my jaw, to sleep apnea and learning difficulties.

“I thought I wasn’t good enough, I’m not pretty, too ‘fat’, like *** my mom.

“On the outside, everyone sees me as that grandiose, happy and positive person who always has a smile on his face, but the truth is that I am human and I make mistakes, but I would never provoke or intentionally offend anyone.”

Victoria added that modeling helped her regain confidence in appreciating her body.

She continued, “Being a model helps me regain some confidence in my body. I have a diet and fitness calendar, and I’m actually very active (a person) and I’m actually in pretty good physical shape even though most people would laugh at me.”

“A few years ago I fell in love with modeling, hugged and learned to love my curves and started live streaming for fun and found myself blossoming into positive influencers and helping others and in doing so I also found healing!

“I wanted to continue helping other plus-size women out there.”



(Photo: Victoria Blue)



My mom says it’s all about “building each other up” because she believes people should stop questioning her qualities as a mom based on her body size or the photos she posts.

She said: I love my children – yes! I think I am a positive role model for them even though I do!

“I’ve never called myself fat or criticized my weight or my image in front of them. They have no idea my fears and that’s what I love!

“Because I feel like kids adjust to stuff like this! They’ve seen the pictures and they know everything too! It’s no different than wearing a bikini.”



(Photo: Victoria Blue)



And Victoria, who believes her photos are there to empower plus-size women, wants to get a message across to the trolls.

She explained, “So please don’t ‘feel sorry for my kids’ because their mom posted pictures of herself in underwear all over social media.

“Because there is simply no need to feel sorry for them. I help myself to improve, love my children with confidence and tell them that they are beautiful and can achieve whatever is in their mind and heart.”