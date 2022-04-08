Mobility plans get faster

Homepage Area Waiterocris

All the Upper Hessen region as one large laboratory. This may seem strange at first. But it is neither this nor that. What could future mobility look like in rural areas? This should be tested in the area. The state horticultural exhibition in five years could provide a platform for the development of new models of an experimental nature.

At best, suitable for finding imitators.

sustainability. This is a keyword that is often used to give major events like a state park showing a deeper meaning. Not only the five or the six events are considered as such. But above all aspects of permanent benefit to the citizens who live in the area – in this case between Schotten and Limeshain. If a lot of money is taken on hand, they must eventually get something out of it. Even when the last event visitor long ago returned home.

If all eyes are on the State Horticultural Show 2027 in Upper Hesse, the question “How do I go from A to B?” He will play a major role. The inter-municipal project for the eleven cities and communities can work like a magnifying glass: commuting in rural areas, where long distances and often local public transport are still no substitute for the car, occupies people because they encounter it everywhere. day in their daily life.

The Wetterau Economic Development Agency and the Oberhessen Association as sponsors of the garden fair want to prepare the “Mobility Upper Hesse 2027 Structural Development Plan”. Idea: Against the backdrop of the inter-municipal government parks offer, there is a favorable opportunity to promote new and networked mobility in the area and improve connectivity to neighboring centres.

A typical area of ​​rural mobility in which towns and villages are better connected and accessible could emerge from the alliance between the state horticultural fair and transport planning. Bernd-Uwe Domes, Managing Director of the Wetterau Agency for Economic Development, believes that testing smart solutions will also become a very special topic at the State Horticultural Show and qualifies the Upper Hesse region as a true laboratory.

Dass dahinter mehr als bloße Gedankenspiele stehen, hat sich erst jüngst gezeigt, als in Ortenberg Vertreter verschiedener Institutionen ein nachhaltiges Gesamtverkehrskonzept, das alle Verkehrsteilnehmer einbindet und darüber hinaus langfristig die Lebensqualität im ländlichen Raum und die Anbindung an das Rhein-Main-Gebiet verbessert, erörtert to have. One result: the Oberhussen Association and the Wittrau Agency for Economic Development will create a steering group that will work extensively on this topic.

Eschzel, Nida, Schouten, Gidren, Kevinrod, Budingen, Limstein, Glauberg, Ranstadt, Herzenhein and Ortenburg. About 91,500 people live on an area of ​​approximately 679 square kilometers in the Upper Hesse region, which is the scene of a garden show. If all goes well, hundreds of thousands of visitors can be expected within five years.

These flows must be directed in a purposeful manner. On the other hand, you need good concepts to bring visitors to the area. On the other hand, they should be able to move from one place to another as simply and flexibly as possible. Only on foot there is not much to do in Upper Hesse. Some visitors will travel from one place to another by car, others by bus. Many will board the train by bike to explore individual places from train stations in Stockheim, Nida or Bodingen.

There are already initial concepts of how the area will present itself with attractive offers to discover in addition to the prescribed compulsory programs. Here, the Oberhessen Association can imagine, among other things, the creation of adventure lines. For example, the “Vulcan Line” that takes visitors to prominent sites from Hoherodskopf via Schotten and Nidda to Ortenberg and Ranstadt. Further, the lines “History”, “Experience”, “Nature” and “Water” can be visualized.

We aim to involve as many municipalities as possible. Both in terms of traffic concepts, keyword cycle paths, as well as target groups. “We want to address more young people and young families,” says Bernd Uwe Domes. With these new groups of visitors come new expectations for environmental concerns and new ideas about mobility.

The Niddertalbahn is still an account with little to no unknowns. One of the main access routes from the Rhein-Main area is the Stockheimer Lechen, and it was recently announced that construction work to extend the route would be finished by the end of 2027. “It would be really bad if people were still working there when the State Garden Fair was running,” says Domes. “. According to Stefan Klopel of the Hessan Senior Utilities Association, it is not yet clear when the construction work will be completed. At the same time, it must be ensured that there is no need to switch to bus replacement services during the event. “That would be fatal.” In the summer, the railways should have their first approximate schedule. The railway project also includes the modernization of regional train stations, which includes making them barrier-free and modernizing them in Budingen and Stockheim.

With him the boot is the FA Frankfurt-Rhein-Main. For good reason. Wetterau was chosen as the model area for the joint venture “Space for New Mobility”. By the summer of 2024, the appropriate locations for the so-called mobility stations must first be identified, which allow for the possibility of changing from one mode of transport to another. Typical equipment items could include car and bike sharing offerings or electric vehicle charging infrastructure. According to Reuven Cotter, Senior Vice Chancellor of the association, regional train stations, which can serve as a hub for sustainable and innovative local mobility in rural areas, are ideal for such displays.

The association also wants to provide support for bicycle parking facilities (bike and ride stations). Such projects can be financed by 65 to 80 percent. The regional association not only shakes hands with participating horticultural display communities, but also with all those who are not among its members. In the short term, according to Cotter, not only bike parking facilities, but also bike boxes and repair stations can be implemented. “It would not be possible in rural areas without a car, but the obstacles to switching to bikes, buses and trains should be as small as possible.”

The cycle path concept provides additional routes that can be added to existing routes. Among other things, from Ranstadt through the Konradsdorf range to Ortenberg-Selters, in order to connect to the Vulkanradweg there. Even if, according to Ortenberg Mayor Ulrike Pfeiffer-Pantring, there are still a few organizational hurdles to overcome, she expects the project to be completed on time. Another example could lead to extending cycle paths from Gedern via Kefenrod to Büdingen. The problem caused by the terrain in the Lower Vogelsberg region: To date, transverse shadows from west to east and vice versa are often missing. The circumstance is mainly due to the terrain.

The Specialized Center for Urban Mobility in the state of Hesse is concerned with the first strategic approaches. The new networked mobility project in rural areas is supported from there. Dr. sees. Stephanie Schwerdtweger, Head of the Specialized Centre.

