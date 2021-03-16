Mobile data saving options: Are your smartphone running out of data quickly? But follow these methods. Here are some options for saving mobile data for smart phone users

Mobile data saving options: Are your smartphone running out of data quickly? But follow these methods. Here are some options for saving mobile data for smart phone users

Mobile data saving options: There are a variety of applications on a smartphone. However, in most of these cases, mobile data is unnecessarily wasted with mobile data even when we are not using it. However this can be verified with some techniques.

1/6

Since the advent of smartphones, it has become popular to use apps for all kinds of tasks.

2/6

However, most of these apps run in the background even when you don’t need them. This allows mobile data to run out quickly.

3/6

Did you know that it is possible to save data using some of the options available on the smartphone? Let’s now go through some of these options.

4/6

If you go to the “Network and Internet” section of “Android Settings” and choose the “Data saver” option there, the data usage will be reduced.

5/6

You can also restrict data usage for your chosen app by disabling ‘Background data’ by selecting the ‘App data usage’ option.

6/6

Some phones now have an option called ‘Unrestricted data’. Disabling it will save data. It is possible to save mobile data with a few simple tricks like this one.

READ  Apple TV + is free in Australia through February

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *