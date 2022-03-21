Mobile and 5G, Investments Rain: More than $600 billion between now and 2025

there digital transformation accelerated health crisis Strengthen Our Need to Connect: In a World of COVID-19, Internet access had a powerful power to determine the inclusion or exclusion of individuals from society. From remote learning to smart work, to video calls with relatives and friends, digital services have provided a solution to the problems caused by travel restrictions and bans, which prevented individuals from going to school, going to the office, and talking to each other closely. And after the epidemic, the Connection and the mobile technology They will continue to play an important role in people’s lives and in the way businesses operate. Also for this reason Phone companies will invest more than $600 billion between 2022 and 2025L’85% which you will dedicate Fifth generation networks.

To say this is the report mobile economy to Gsma . intelligencewhich also highlights how a file . works5G adoption Continue to grow in key markets, such as The United States, China, and South KoreaThe total number of connections is expected to reach one billion by the end of this year. This trend has been supported by several factors, such as the economic recovery from the pandemic, increased sales of 5G devices, and expansion of network coverage. At the same time, new 5G launches in large markets with modest incomes, such as Brazil, Indonesia and India, may spur the production of cheaper devices that support this technology: a development that could lead to new subscriptions. According to the study authors, in fact, by the end of 2025, 5G could account for a quarter of global mobile connections More than two out of five people worldwide will live in an area covered by 5G networks.

A gradual shift to 5G will lead to a Decline in the use of 4G All over the world, except for sub-Saharan Africa, where there are still many 2G and 3G users. According to the researchers, 4G will cover 55% of connections worldwide by 2025, down from its peak in 2021, when it had a 58% share. Providing everyone with the ability to connect to the Internet with high-performance networks has been a goal that operators have set themselves for some time. over the past decade, Investments in technology infrastructure made it possible to reduce Coverage gap for mobile networks From a third of the world’s population to only 6%. Despite the efforts made to provide internet access even in remote places, there are still many people who, despite living in network covered areas, do not subscribe to Internet by phone subscription plans or simply do not take advantage of these services. A gap that in 2021 affected 41% of the world’s population, about 3.2 billion people.

There are many reasons for this gap in the use of mobile Internet services, including a lack of financial means, skills or knowledge, but also security concerns. Moreover, the barriers to accessing these technologies are particularly strong in some segments of the population, including women, the elderly, communities living in rural areas, and people with disabilities.

In 2021 alone, it produced mobile technology and services 5% of global GDPi.e. approx $4.5 trillionA sector that directly and indirectly contributed to the creation of 26 million jobswhich public administrations are allowed to collect 500 billion dollars in taxes. According to the study authors, starting in 2025, this economic contribution will increase by even more 400 billion dollars, to a total of 5 trillion. It is worth noting that 5G alone is expected to contribute to the global economy for more $960 billion by 2030particularly in developed regions, including North America, Europe, and East Asia and the Pacific.

More and more people will subscribe to mobile services: at the end of 2021 there were about 5.3 billion people (67% of the world’s population), but another 400 million will be added by 2025, most of them residing in regions from Asia, the Pacific and South Africa The Sahara Desert. In this way, the total number of users will be about 5.7 billion (70% of the world’s population).