How to watch Whitecaps vs Earthquakes: formations, odds, game theme

More of the same for earthquakes in this one.

Vancouver also keeps it familiar from modern games.

San Jose Earthquakes will aim to continue climbing in the Western Conference when they encounter Vancouver Whitecaps On the road Saturday night. No, the Quakes team won’t be going to Vancouver, they’ll play at Providence Park in Portland, State Whitecaps‘Temporary home while still travel is restricted to Canada for US teams during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the story of two upcoming data points for San Jose. On the other hand, Quakes’ team has set a record 2-0 against Whitecaps so far this season, one victory in Orlando and one at home. The track record has been good so far, but each game is slightly different.

This brings us to another data point: Earthquakes They did not win the regular season match in Providence Park. Is this more of a reason Portland Timbers, Or the place? Well, here’s a chance to test the hypothesis to find out!

San Jose have scored in five of their last six matches, while White Cubs have won two of their last three matches. However, their last game was a 1-0 loss to Los Angeles Galaxy At the last minute. They weren’t lucky to get a point, honestly, at that point.

Will San Jose continue to get points on Whitecaps, or will Vancouver start piling it up for the last laugh of the regular season? We’ll see what happens in Portland.

According to DraftKings SportsbookAs of Friday evening, San Jose (+108) while Vancouver (+210). The tie odds are (+280), so the bookmaker is giving Earthquakes a slight edge, which is a bit surprising given their history in Providence Park, although I don’t think Whitecaps should be a favorite either.

Saturday’s match between COEX and Whitecaps will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports in California, and in the rest of the United States on Sunday. ESPN +. The broadcast is due to begin at 7 PM PDT as the match kicks off.

