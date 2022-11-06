MLB: Houston Astros win second world championship | 123

Stefano Malav Macri. Twitter: Tweet embed

Minute Maid Park in Houston Back to see the stars And Philadelphia Phillies Meet in the world championship match. It was the sixth cross between the nineties to determine the maximum title in the major tournaments.

Texan ninth came home with a three-game winning streak by 2, having beaten Pennsylvania in Game Five of the series. for this reason, Jose Altove’s team needed a win to be crowned championswhile the box where they fight Ranger Suarez s Joseph Alvarado He had to win today if they were to force a seventh game and keep fighting for the championship.

meridian.net It took minute by minute of this important match as Zach Wheeler (0-1) faced Framber Valdez (1-0) and the Astros won four games to one to win the World Championship. Notably, this is the first time Texas IX has won Game Six of a Fall Classic.

The first entry. high part: Kyle Schwarber walks but retired in double play. JT Realmuto is hit and goes to first place, but Bryce Harper gives up the latter.

The first entry. lower: The episode ended via 1-2-3. Jose Altoff attacks him.

second entry. high part: Alec Bohm hits the first song of the game, but the inning ends quickly.

second entry. lower: Kyle Tucker walks in but is removed for a double play.

The third entry. high part: The episode ended via 1-2-3.

The third entry. lower: Trey Mancini arrives on a single, but retires after being fired. Martin Maldonado retired at the start, but Chas McCormick, who was on the start, advances to second. Jose Altov has been disqualified.

Fourth entry. high part: The episode ended via 1-2-3.

Fourth entry. lower: Jeremy Peña singles, but the next three hitters retired.

Fifth entry. high part: The episode ended via 1-2-3.

Fifth entry. lower: The episode ended via 1-2-3.

Sixth inning. high part: SOLO HOMERANGLE by Kyle Schwarber. The next three hitters are retired.

Sixth inning. lower: Martin Maldonado was beaten up. José Altov arrived at the base at Felder’s choice. Jeremy Pena singles and tuff advance to third. Pitcher change: Zach Wheeler left for Jose Alvarado. Yordan Álvarez in the HOMERANGLE trio of running to drive in Jose Altove and Jeremy Peña. Alex Bergman receives a ticket to later go to 2nd place wild pitch. Pitcher change: Jose Alvarado leaves for Seranthone Dominguez. Singles Christian Vasquez and Bregman SCORES. Mancini hands the last one out.

Seventh inning. high part: Pitcher change: Framber Valdez leaves for Héctor Neris. The episode ended via 1-2-3.

Seventh inning. lower: Pitcher change: Seranthony Dominguez knocks out Zach Evelyn. Jose Altuve hits a single, but that doesn’t stop the Astros’ seventh inning from finishing without runs.

The eighth half. high part: Pitcher change: Hector Neres leaves for Brian Abreu. Emerging hits: Bryson Stott enters Matt Ferling and Brandon Marsh for Edmundo Sosa.

The eighth half. lower: Change Beecher: Zack Evelyn Comes Out for David Robertson. Alex Bergman doubles down, but is left out after review. The episode ended via 1-2-3.

The ninth inning. high part: Pitcher change: Brian Abreu leaves for Ryan Presley. JT Realmuto’s singles, but that’s not enough to change the game. The Houston Astros are champions of the World Series.

