MIT and Bill Gates join forces to investigate nuclear fusion

Bill Gates sets sights on nuclear fusion (MIT)

it’s known: Bill Gates He is usually involved in all kinds of actions that have to do with Environment, innovation and technology. For a while now, a topic Nuclear Energy around your head. Now, an MIT subsidiary, partly funded by Bill Gates, signed a new deal this month to continue the research. Nuclear fusion for at least the next five years. what is the point? Making commercial nuclear fusion a reality.

How can we harness the power of nuclear fusion? The nuclear fusion It is the process in which small atoms collide with each other to produce atoms with heavier nuclei and release large amounts of energy as a byproduct. The sun has used it very effectively, and scientists have tried to replicate the process on Earth to generate energy in a carbon-free way.

For this purpose, scientists use tokamak reactors and rely on superconducting magnets to prevent superheated plasma from colliding with the reactor walls.

The Center for Plasma Integration and Science (PSFC) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has signed a new five-year agreement with Commonwealth Fusion System (CFS) to continue their collaboration in Research and education activities in the field of fusion energy.

Scientists want to build a commercial-scale nuclear fusion reactor for the power grid after a successful technology demonstration (MIT)

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (CFS) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have been collaborating for years to research the superconducting magnets that will enable the ignition threshold of nuclear fusion energy. Last September, the partnership achieved the strongest high-temperature magnetic field ever created on Earth. They did this with a high-temperature superconducting electromagnet to create a field strength of 20 Tesla.

The Committee on World Food Security intends to Construction of a commercial-scale nuclear fusion reactor to power the grid after a successful demonstration of the technology. The International Atomic Energy Agency proposes that nuclear fusion will provide an unlimited, cheap and sustainable source of energy, while generating minimal radioactive waste.

Lessons learned from plasma physics and fusion technology such as ceramics, metals and coatings as well as welding have already been used for the benefit of human society.

Magnets go into a device called a tokamak, which is a space age reactor that uses an enormous amount of energy. A tokamak is a circular cake reactor in which a stream of plasma circulates. Plasma is too hot to contain conventional materials, so a strong magnetic field keeps it in place.

CFS’s superconducting magnets are what they’re doing here, because electromagnets take a lot of power in tokamak designs.

The energy cost is high, as the magnets must be cooled to extremely low temperatures in order to function. This helps explain why nuclear fusion has not yet generated more energy than is needed to power these complex tokamak machines. All nuclear fusion techniques rely on some kind of extreme temperature, pressure, or speed, appropriate to the conditions under which fusion occurs naturally in outer space.

Although the core of this work is in place, a lot of logistics still need to be worked out, such as how to build a commercial reactor whose materials are capable of transferring intense heat.

