Miranchuk-Schlenzer guarantees Russia’s first win – Finland’s problems due to VAR decision

Russia won its first match in the European Championship. The host country of the 2018 World Cup defeated Denmark 1-0 (1-0) who beat Finland at the start of the second day of the match. Alexei Miranchuk (45+2) scored the golden goal in front of a home crowd in Saint Petersburg in the now fully open second set. Belgium, which beat Russia 3-0 at the start, Finland and the Russians themselves now have three. points on the account. In the first match more than 90 minutes after their leading player Christian Eriksen collapsed, the leaders Danes face Belgium on Thursday. Show

As in the 1-0 win in Denmark that was overshadowed by Eriksen’s collapse, the Finns played bravely and had their sights set, but this time they missed the final score, even though they could have taken a huge step into the round of 16 with a point win. The start was good: Union Berlin striker Joel Bohjanpalo (3rd) was not awarded a header due to the thin offside position on Yuka Ritala’s wing. The video referee checked the procedure for a long time, after just under two minutes, to the annoyance of the Finns, the check ended with a whistle. The blonde missed another big opportunity in the 20th minute when Igor Davyev swung between them in desperate need. However, Pohjanpalo did self-promotion on the EM stage.

For the Russians, who were much better in the match and had more chances after the good Finnish start, there was a shocking moment in the 25th minute: defender Mario Fernandez himself was so badly injured in an aerial duel that he had to carry him. dirty. Veteran Yuri Zhirkov was injured in the first match.

Russia did not give up and eventually came through Miranchuk to the opening goal in the injury time of the first half. His superb shot from the edge of the penalty area could not have been stopped after the preparatory work of Artyom Dzyuba for Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky (45 + 2).

The second half started like the first – with a good performance by the Finns. After a long ball, Pukki appeared free in front of Russia goalkeeper Matvey Safonov. But the new player on Tschertschessow’s squad, surprisingly taking out Anton Shonin, did not have to intervene because Diveev again prevented something worse by interfering. Shortly thereafter, Safonow was also tested on Pukki’s imperceptible shot (53rd place).