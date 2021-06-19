International time and where to see Finland

Finland s Belgium they close group b On St Petersburg Matching implies equal matching. The visitors qualified for the round of 16 without a match, while the Finns want to confirm themselves as one of the tournament’s surprises by ringing the bell on Monday.

Russia, which tied the fight in the group stage of the European Cup. These are from Stanislav Cherchesov Beat Finland with a goal from Alexey Miranchuk about to rest. The Russians took the match, but the Finnish team made it difficult for most of the match.

Victory suffered so much against Belgium Denmark In the match that ends on the second day in Group B Roberto Martinez They started to lose with a goal Paulsen In the second minute of play, but they were able to come back in the second half thanks to two strikes from Kevin De Bruyne.

Finland – Belgium schedule from Eurocopa



How do you watch the match?

The match between Finland and Belgium will take place on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 9:00 pm (Spanish time) at Saint Petersburg Stadium. The duel will be moved to Cuatro and El Esparol, where a special follow-up to the meeting will take place.

Watches in European countries

Country village day hour Albania Tirana 21/6/2021 21:00 Germany Berlin 21/6/2021 21:00 Andorra Andorra 21/6/2021 21:00 Austria One 21/6/2021 21:00 Belgium Brussels 21/6/2021 21:00 Belarus Minsk 21/6/2021 22:00 Bosnia and Herzegovina Sarajevo 21/6/2021 21:00 Bulgaria Sophia 21/6/2021 22:00 Croatia Zagreb 21/6/2021 21:00 Denmark Copenhagen 21/6/2021 21:00 Spain Canary Islands 21/6/2021 20:00 Spain Madrid 21/6/2021 21:00 Slovakia Bratislava 21/6/2021 21:00 Slovenia Ljubljana 21/6/2021 21:00 Estonia Tallinn 21/6/2021 22:00 Finland Helsinki 21/6/2021 22:00 France Paris 21/6/2021 21:00 Greece Athens 21/6/2021 22:00 Dutch Amsterdam 21/6/2021 21:00 Hungary Budapest 21/6/2021 21:00 Ireland Dublin 21/6/2021 20:00 Italy Rome 21/6/2021 21:00 Latvia Riga 21/6/2021 22:00 Liechtenstein Vaduz 21/6/2021 21:00 Lithuania wool 21/6/2021 22:00 Luxembourg Luxembourg 21/6/2021 21:00 Macedonia Scooby 21/6/2021 21:00 Malta Valletta 21/6/2021 21:00 Moldova Kishinev 21/6/2021 22:00 Monaco Monaco 21/6/2021 21:00 the black Mountain Podgorica 21/6/2021 21:00 Norway Oslo 21/6/2021 21:00 United kingdom London 21/6/2021 20:00 Czech Republic Prague 21/6/2021 21:00 Romania Bucharest 21/6/2021 22:00 Russia Kaliningrad 21/6/2021 21:00 Russia Moscow 21/6/2021 22:00 Russia Samara 21/6/2021 23:00 Poland Warsaw 21/6/2021 21:00 Portugal Lisbon 21/6/2021 20:00 Serbia Belgrade 21/6/2021 21:00 Sweden Stockholm 21/6/2021 21:00 Swiss Zurich 21/6/2021 21:00 Turkey Istanbul 21/6/2021 22:00 Ukraine Kiev 21/6/2021 22:00

Watches in American countries

Country village day hour Argentina Buenos Aires 21/6/2021 16:00 Bahamas Nassau 21/6/2021 15:00 Bolivia Peace 21/6/2021 15:00 Brazil Sao Paulo 21/6/2021 16:00 Canada Toronto 21/6/2021 15:00 Chile Santiago de Chile 21/6/2021 15:00 Colombia Bogota 21/6/2021 14:00 Costa Rica Saint Joseph 21/6/2021 13:00 savior San Salvador 21/6/2021 13:00 United State Denver 21/6/2021 13:00 United State Angels 21/6/2021 12:00 United State New York 21/6/2021 15:00 United State Phoenix 21/6/2021 12:00 Guatemala Guatemala City 21/6/2021 13:00 Honduras Tegucigalpa 21/6/2021 13:00 Jamaica Kingston 21/6/2021 14:00 Mexico Mexico City 21/6/2021 14:00 Nicaragua Managua 21/6/2021 13:00 Panama Panama 21/6/2021 14:00 Paraguay assumption 21/6/2021 15:00 Peru lima 21/6/2021 14:00 Puerto Rico San Juan 21/6/2021 15:00 Dominican Republic Santo Domingo 21/6/2021 15:00 Uruguay Montevideo 21/6/2021 16:00 Venezuela Caracas 21/6/2021 15:00

Watches in Asian countries

Country village day hour Afghanistan Acceptance 21/6/2021 23:30 Saudi Arabia Riad 21/6/2021 22:00 Armenia Yerevan 21/6/2021 23:00 Azerbaijan Baku 21/6/2021 23:00 the two seas the two seas 21/6/2021 22:00 Bangladesh if 22/6/2021 1 o’clock Qatar Qatar 21/6/2021 22:00 China Shanghai 22/6/2021 3 o’clock Cyprus Nicosia 21/6/2021 22:00 North Korea Pyongyang 22/6/2021 04:00 South Korea flood 22/6/2021 04:00 The United Arab Emirates Dubai 21/6/2021 23:00 philippines Manila 22/6/2021 3 o’clock Georgia Tbilisi 21/6/2021 23:00 Hong Kong Hong Kong 22/6/2021 3 o’clock Indonesia Jakarta 22/6/2021 02:00 Israel Jerusalem 21/6/2021 22:00 Iraq Baghdad 21/6/2021 22:00 Iran Tehran 21/6/2021 23:30 Japan Such as 22/6/2021 04:00 Jordan Oman 21/6/2021 22:00 Kazakhstan Almaty 22/6/2021 1 o’clock India Calcutta 22/6/2021 00:30 Lebanon Beirut 21/6/2021 22:00 Malaysia Kuala Lumpur 22/6/2021 3 o’clock Mongolia Ulan Bator 22/6/2021 3 o’clock Singapore Singapore 22/6/2021 3 o’clock Thailand Bangkok 22/6/2021 02:00 Taiwan Taipei 22/6/2021 3 o’clock Syria Damascus 21/6/2021 22:00 Sri Lanka Colombo 22/6/2021 00:30 To whom Eden 21/6/2021 22:00

