Miguel Cabrera is moving the research out of the United States

After failing to do so during the last stay of the Detroit Tigers at home, he was the first policeman in Venezuela Miguel Cabrera He will move his 500th home run chase in the Major Leagues (MLB) to Toronto, Canada, where he will strive to become the first to achieve the feat outside of US soil.

Detroit visits the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend to watch a three-game series at Rogers Center. In his career, Cabrera reached 13 players in 285 against the Canadian team bowlers, including seven at Rogers Center, the last in the 2017 season.

However, the Toronto franchise, which debuted in 1977, has never allowed a batsman to race 500 batsmen at home, either at home or on the road. The same thing happened with the Montreal Exposition (1969-2004) while they were on Canadian soil.

Already converted to Washington Nationals (since 2005), they were the victims of the Dominican 500 race at home Albert Pujols, on April 22, 2014 at Nationals Park in the US capital.

Blue Jays and Expos was MLB’s only foreign franchise.

Cabrera scored his 499th home run last Wednesday, August 11th against the Right Matt Harvey In the fifth inning of a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yard.

Since then, the hitter has reached 23-4, unable to get the ball out of the park. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the most bats between the 499th and the 500th races are: Jimmie Foxx (61), Harmon Killebrew (43), Mickey Mantle and Alex Rodriguez (28).

In Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, Cabrera was 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs. He now hits .252 with 12 homers and 55 RBIs in his 19th MLB season (14 in Detroit).

MLS Most Valuable Player and recent MLB title winner by hitting the Triple Crown is trying to become the 28th player, seventh in Latin America and the first Venezuelan to score 500 points at home.