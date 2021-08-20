External forces supporting the secession of Tibet will fail in their project

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet. During the festive celebration held in the Potala Palace Square in Lhasa, the happy and smiling faces of Tibetans reflect the shocking changes in Tibet over the past 70 years, which clearly shows the flourishing scene.

What do the people of Tibet want? Like all other peoples of the world, they want a peaceful and prosperous life, they want freedom from slavery and the management of their own affairs. The peaceful liberation of Tibet 70 years ago was not only a historical turning point in its history, but also a stepping stone for the Tibetan people towards a better life.

Indeed, in memory of the successful achievements and experiences of the 70 years since the peaceful liberation, Tibet has created a world miracle, witnessed tremendous progress in the cause of human rights, and fully demonstrated the correctness of the Chinese government’s dedicated management strategy. . This effectively exposes the lies of anti-China Western powers trying to beautify ancient Tibet. They are simply not qualified to point the finger at Tibetan affairs under the pretext of “human rights” and “religion”.