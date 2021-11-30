Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ camera specifications leaked, use the same sensor

At the end of last October there is information about the specifications of the rear camera of the flagship mobile phone. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Pull out for a while The mobile model will have 4 rear cameras with a primary sensor resolution of 108MP and the latest camera specs from the smaller model. Galaxy S22 And Galaxy S22 + Already followed of course, the specs should drop a little older.

The camera specs on the Galaxy S22 and S22+ still come from the same trusted source, Ice Universe. Last time, it revealed the camera specifications of the Galaxy S22 Ultra that it will have a total of 4 cameras.

The resolution of the main camera has been improved with the HM3 sensor 108 MP 1/33 inch, 0.8µm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture.

1/33 inch, 0.8µm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture. Ultra Wide Camera, Sony Sensor, HD Resolution 12 mega pixel Size 1/2.55″, Pixel size 1.4µm, Aperture f/2.2

Size 1/2.55″, Pixel size 1.4µm, Aperture f/2.2 10x Sony Sensor Resolution Telephoto Camera 10 mega pixel Size 1/3.52″, Pixel size 1.12µm, Aperture f/4.9

Size 1/3.52″, Pixel size 1.12µm, Aperture f/4.9 3x telephoto camera Sony sensor 10 mega pixel Size 1/3.52″, Pixel size 1.12µm, Aperture f/2.4

From the latest information, the Galaxy S22 will have a 6.06-inch screen, while the Galaxy S22 + will have a 6.55-inch screen, and both will have 3 rear cameras + one selfie camera, which uses the same specifications as follows.

Main camera, ISOCELL GN5 sensor, resolution 50 MP Size 1/1.57 inch, pixel size 1 µm, aperture f/1.8

Size 1/1.57 inch, pixel size 1 µm, aperture f/1.8 3x telephoto camera 10 mega pixel Size 1/3.94 inch, pixel size 1 μm, aperture f/2.4

Size 1/3.94 inch, pixel size 1 μm, aperture f/2.4 Ultra HD Camera 12 mega pixel Size 1/2.55″, Pixel size 1.4µm, Aperture f/2.2

Size 1/2.55″, Pixel size 1.4µm, Aperture f/2.2 Camera Resolution 10 mega pixel Size 1/3.24″, Pixel size 1.22µm, Aperture f/2.2

According to previous information, the Galaxy S22 series will be launched at the same time as the previous series. It’s during the first quarter of 2022, which is getting closer and closer, and after that, the different specification information will come out gradually over and over again, of course.

Source: Ice world