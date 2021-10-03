Microsoft announces pricing for the Office 2021 suite

A few days before the official launch of the latest version of its Office suite, Microsoft announced pricing for the various versions of Office 2021.





There will be two versions of Office 2021 for end users: Office Home and Student and Office Home and Business.

Home and Student will include Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Teams and cost $150.

Home and Business will benefit from all Home and Student programs, plus Outlook and permission to use Windows and Mac versions for business purposes. It will cost 250 dollars.

Office 2021 will include all Microsoft 365 collaboration options and will come with a slightly changed interface, where the ribbon elements are more rounded and use a color theme adapted to the Windows 11 theme.

In addition, there will be a number of new features and improvements for each program in the suite. For example, Excel will have some new formulas, and Outlook will offer a translation function in 70 languages.

Office 2021 will be released on the same day as Windows 11, October 5th.

