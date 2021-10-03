Basketball – Former US President Obama supports the NBA in Africa – Sports

Live from dpa news channel

Washington (AFP) – In the future, former US President Barack Obama will support the activities of the North American Basketball Association (NBA) in Africa as a strategic partner.

As the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced, Obama has acquired shares in the league’s NBA Africa division. The 59-year-old woman will participate in projects for greater gender equality and in the economic and social sphere.

“The NBA has always been a great ambassador for the United States,” Obama said. The league’s commitment to Africa has impressed him and can make a difference for many young people there. The NBA has had an office in Johannesburg since 2010. League President Adam Silver was honored with Obama’s contribution. “In addition to his well-known love of basketball, President Obama firmly believes in Africa’s potential and the tremendous growth opportunities that the sport offers,” Silver said.

