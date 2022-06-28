Mexico’s president reports 50 immigrants killed in the US, 22 of them Mexicans

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reported Tuesday that the number of immigrants found dead Monday in an abandoned truck on a highway in the US city of San Antonio is 50, 22 of whom were Mexicans.

“It is a tremendous ordeal (…) So far there are 50 dead: 22 from Mexico, 7 from Guatemala, two from Honduras and 19 still without information on their nationality,” the Mexican president said at his morning press conference.

On his Twitter account, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard shared this balance and confirmed that it was “information from Texas provided by the authorities” from the United States.

The bodies were found inside and outside the car on Monday afternoon and according to the San Antonio Fire Department as of night, there were 46 victims. Another 16 migrants traveling in the truck who were found alive, including four children, were taken to hospitals.

Lopez Obrador added: “Unfortunately, these events (…) are related to the state of poverty and despair of the brothers in Central America and the Mexicans.”

The President also expressed his condolences and assured that his government would conduct appropriate investigations and assist in transporting the bodies.

The president acknowledged that controls at the common border and within the United States had failed.

San Antonio, located about 250 kilometers from the border, is a major route for smugglers.

The city was also hit by a record heat wave recently. On Monday, the temperature was 39.5 degrees Celsius.

The vehicle was found on a road near I-35, a road that crosses the United States from south to north, from the Mexican border to the Canadian border.

