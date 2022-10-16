Mexico has received 95 Venezuelan immigrants who were deported after the new immigration plan by the United States

SIBISO, UNHCR and civil society organizations are already serving migrants to provide them with the necessary support. (EFE / EPA / SEDAT SUNA / file)



The Secretariat for Inclusion and Welfare of the Metropolitan Government announced that on October 14, they were transferred to Mexico City 95 people of Venezuelan descent who have previously attempted to enter the United States.

Therefore, the group traveled by bus from Matamoros, Tamaulipas, after surrendering to the North American immigration authorities, as an attempt to obtain immigration status that would allow them to remain in that country.

It is worth noting that the migrants spent a whole day in the city of Matamoros, in accommodation facilities for migrants and with National Institute of Migration (INM) It was agreed that they would take them to Mexico City, where they were left in charge of the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (Kumar).

44 Venezuelans have requested shelter support and have already been transferred to the respective sites. (Photo: SIBISO)

Similarly, SIBISO through the Sub-Directorate for Migrants in coordination with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and with civil society organizations, serving migrants accurately and providing them with the support they need according to their situation.

On the other hand, the SIBISO Some networks said Venezuelans in Mexico They organized themselves to bring in a group of 95 people, and various kinds of support and supplies for their survival. According to the information provided, it is known that the original group, 44 people requested shelter support, Therefore, 25 were transferred to the International and National Women’s Shelter, Training and Empowerment Home (CAFEMIN) shelters, while the remaining 19 were transferred to the 1917 Constitution House.

The US tells Venezuelan migrants not to cross the border, hundreds have been sent back to Mexico. (photo: private)

This is the situation of Venezuelan immigrants

This week, the US government announced a change in Immigration policy towards Venezuelanswhich includes the return of those crossing the border from Mexico to Mexico.

The new measures were implemented by the US President’s government Joe BidenWith the aim of controlling the emigration of people from Venezuela. Besides announcing the new reality at the border, the US has also created a new Venezuelan immigrant relief program through which it hopes to “discourage” immigration through various countries in the region, including Panama and Mexico.

In this sense, this program is quite similar to the advantage the United States is already providing to the people of Ukraine, and it has limitations 24 thousand applicantsa much lower number compared to the number of Venezuelans who have been caught crossing the border with Mexico in recent months.

Venezuelans who insist on entering the United States despite new immigration policies that restrict their way north through Mexico continued on Friday, denouncing measures they deemed “unfair” after a brutal mass exodus from their country.

Over the past eleven months, the number has increased to about 150 thousandAccording to data from the Bureau of Customs and Border Protection. To enter the above program, immigrants must submit an application through a designated website and have a sponsor in the United States who has the resources to support them financially during their time in the country.

Groups supporting immigrants didn’t take long to demonstrate, that’s how it was with Organization of Politically Oppressed Venezuelans in Exile (Veppex) which He stated on Friday thatthis is not fairCitizens of Venezuela who were in the United States prior to the new U.S. immigration policy for immigrants of that nationality are expelled.

