Mexico and its squad for the friendly match against Colombia in the United States

One of the 32 qualified teams for the Qatar 2022 tournament is Mexico. Led by Argentine Gerardo Martino, who is preparing with great enthusiasm for the ‘easy’ country to dispute in the tropical event, the last show had fond memories at Russia 2018, thanks to qualifying for the second round.

The team said, Under the technical guidance of Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio, he gave one of the surprises of the tournament by defeating the capable Germany. A result that would later net the four-time world champion, failing to advance to the next round on that occasion.

In an attempt to repeat what was done on that occasion, is that the Mexican team really wants to rub shoulders with the best possible teams, to reach the championship in November and December, Excellent level in search of a companion Argentina or Poland, such as those ranked in Group CAnd the Which they participated in after the draw that took place two months ago in Doha, Qatar.

In search of forming the best structure, the Mexican team led by Martino has announced the names of 31 players who will be part of the delegation that will face Peru and Colombia in the coming days of September, seeking to get more space. How important. It will give you the possibility to know which pieces you will take into account for the World Cup and which ones you will have to get rid of.

Among the names that stand out the most from the huge call, one or two players per line appear as team numbers, such as goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, defender Jorge Sánchez, midfielder Erick Gutiérrez, forwards Hirving Lozano, Rogelio Funes Mori and Raul Jimenez, names to consider for Néstor Lorenzo Tricolor.

Group C – Qatar 2022

Argentina

Kingdom Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Invitation to Mexico to face Colombia

shooters: Guillermo Ochoa (America), Alfredo Talavera (Juarez) and Rodolfo Cotta (Leon).

Defenses: Jorge Sanchez (Ajax), Edson Alvarez (Ajax), Nestor Araujo (America), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Cesar Montes (Monterrey) Moreno ( Monterrey), Jesus Angolo (Tigris Onel) and Johan Vázquez (Cremones).

decor: Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens), Carlos Antuna (Cruz Azul), Ernesto Vega (Guadalajara), Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara), Fernando Beltrán (Guadalajara), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Eric Gutierrez (PSV) and Eric Sanchez (Pachuca) Romo (Monterrey), Jose Guardado (Real Betis) and Diego Linez (Braga).

Attackers: Henry Martin (America), Santiago Jimenez (Fyenoord), Herving Lozano (Naples), Rogelio Funes Morey (Monterrey) and Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton).

The first call of Nestor Lorenzo

After months of uncertainty in the tricolor after not qualifying for the 2022 World Cup Qatar, Finally, Thursday, September 15th, national team followers will start to see what the new process will really be like in order to qualify for the tropical event in 2026.Thanks to the fact that Professor Nestor Lorenzo will be casting his first full call-up, for this month’s friendly matches against Guatemala and Mexico in the United States.

History information The time and venue for how the team will line up for these matches were revealed on Monday afternoon by the Colombian Football Federation.who posted the data in detail on his various social networks.

🚨 Announcement of the players called up for the September Friendlies! 🎙️ press conference

📅 Thursday 15 September

🕠 5:30 pm

📍 Football Headquarters in Bogotá#famuscolumbia🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/eGDKAxsV6M – Columbia Selection (FCFSeleccionCol) September 12, 2022

Friendly matches of the Colombian national team

Colombia vs. Guatemala

City: New Jersey, United States.

Time: to be determined.

Date: September 24, 2022.

Venue: Red Bull Arena.

Colombia vs. Mexico

City: Santa Clara, United States.

Time: to be determined.

Date: September 27, 2022.

Venue: Levi’s Stadium.