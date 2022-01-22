Mexican Gael Sandoval debuted with a goal in Australia

Superbly he made his debut in Australia, with Wellington Phoenix’s Mexican Gael Sandoval, who scored a goal in the win over Western United.

Mexican player Gael Sandoval scored in Wellington Phoenix’s 2-1 win over Western United, a match that marked his Australian debut.

Gael Sandoval made his debut with a goal in Australia with Wellington Phoenix. Tweet embed

In the corresponding A-League match, Sandoval had spent his first minutes with Wellington, the club he signed with at the end of last December after not entering Chivas’ plans for Clausura 2022.

The former player from Mazatlan started the match as a beginner and in the 16th minute he managed to open the scoring after receiving a pass from Gary Hooper inside the area, which he made excellent use of by making a shot that was impossible for the player. Western United goalkeeper stopped.

Sandoval remained on the field until the 65th minute after he was substituted. His place was taken by Jaushua Sotirio. With their victory over Western, Wellington is eighth in the standings with seven points and their next match will be against Melbourne Victory for the Confederation of African Football Cup.