The absence of the United States from the next FIFA date

Greg Berhalter, Strategist at US soccer teamReleased on Friday afternoon 28 players invited to the FIFA World Cup trilogy It will take place between the end of January and the beginning of February. The Stars and Stripes team will have an intense activity in the Octagonal of CONCACAF He will strive to maintain the lead in the standings.

The list of football players invited by Berhalter sparked controversy among fans, because on social media there are those who claim that several outstanding items can be called taking into account their performance, but the national coach deleted them.

Among the names that stood out due to their absence with the United States national team, the following stand out: Gianluca Posio (Venice), Giovanni Reina (Borussia Dortmund), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp), Daryl Dyke (West Bromwich Albion), Conrad de la Fuente (Olympic Marseille), John Brooks (Wolfsburg) and Julian Green (Greather Forth).

United States, to take advantage of their duels at home

The United States will have three CONCACAF Octagonal commitments and two of them will be at home, first on Thursday 27 January against El Salvador at Lower.com Field and finally on Wednesday 2 February against Honduras at Allianz Stadium. The only game they will face as visitors of the day will be when they face Canada on Sunday, January 30th at Tim Hortons.

At the moment, the United States is second in the rankings with a total of 15 points after eight dates. The place of honor belongs to Canada, which scores 16 units, while Mexico comes in third place with 14 points, followed by Panama in fourth place with the same number of El Tricolor units. At this point in the tie, there is no room for error, and little by little the path leading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be decided.