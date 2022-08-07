Metaverse, the dangers of having another life

Madrid – Arrival metaverse It will come loaded with opportunities, but also risks. On the other hand, the virtual world will save many users’ travel and expense, as well as having a certain democratic effect by providing realistic and rewarding experiences for those who can hardly live in it.

However, this simulation in a parallel world would also require more time and energy with the consequent risk of addiction, would collect far more personal information for commercial or political purposes and could multiply harassment and abuse. hate speechExperts warn.

“There is a danger that this wonderful and limitless world at our fingertips will become something we get addicted to. Social networks are indeed very addictive, but they would be a faint reflection of what the metaverse could become. The multiplicity of experiences it offers can cause dissociation, that we neglect our authentic lives , and thus encourage an escape that makes us disconnect from reality,” he told EL UNIVERSAL. Ferran Laluisa, Professor of Communication and Information Sciences Studies at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC).

“Another worrying issue is that in the same way that social networks have become a kind of machine for capturing data from our lives, in some very private cases, metaverses can multiply it by at least 10 in social networks, what we are exchanging information and content, but there is a feeling Certain by control, although it is not real. In the metaverse, what we will do is above all lived experiences, so we will give more information about what we like or what attracts us, without being aware of it, because we will live it and not tell it. The awareness that we reveal So much about ourselves would be practically nonexistent,” he adds Researcher at GAME Group (Learning, Media and Entertainment).

The misuse of this personal data could harm users of the metaverse in a very blatant way, the academic warns.

“Experiments will be more comprehensive and realistic, so things that can actually cause harm on social networks, such as hate speech or harassment, can be improved. It is essential that this parallel world be organized so that it does not become some kind of Far West where there is no law other than the law of the strongest. And we can be the target of all kinds of abuses and violations, with aggravating circumstances. That we live it as if it were a real experience. Hate speech or harassment can compound the The negative impact, So the metaverse has to be organized so that not everything is accepted”, emphasizes the academic.

According to specialists, frustration, anguish or exclusion in the virtual world can lead to real trauma.

Despite the drawbacks, the UOC professor contends that the metaverse will also provide significant benefits to the people who use it.

“It opens up a very rich world, because within the reach of all those with a connection there will be the possibility to access experiences that would not be accessible to many, such as travel, learning opportunities or socializing with people of different backgrounds with an immediate sense of incomparable closeness. It will also be Very useful for people with sensory impairment or some movement limitation,” he points out.

The metaverse is also environmentally friendly.

“It is likely that having access to experiences without leaving where we are will provide us with a lot of our carbon footprint in terms of travel, Mobility Or some expenses,” concludes the professor at the Catalan university.

The parallel universe still has a long way to go, so it will take at least a decade for it to solidify completely.

On the other hand, screens should grow in terms of resolution and refresh rate. On the other hand, helmets should become more comfortable, if we want to spend several hours a day with them. We also have to find devices that allow us to better interact with virtual reality worlds: the controls we have now, in addition to gesture recognition, fall short if we want to spread the technology among the general public,” he points out. Cesar Corcoles Professor of Computer Science, Multimedia, and Communication Studies at UOC.

Mark Zuckerberg, creator of the social network Facebook and the main promoter of Metaverse, defines it as a space of interaction between machines and idealized avatars and a new virtual world where art, architecture, beauty and imagination meet for socializing, buying or doing business.