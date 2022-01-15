Two girls from Rendsburg have disappeared: the police are asking for help

Two girls from Rendsburg have disappeared: the police are asking for help

Since late Saturday, criminal police have been searching for two underage girls from Bridstedt and Rendsburg who have been reported missing by their parents. At 5 p.m., selfies and descriptions of the missing were published. The police think the two girls are traveling together.

They are Jasmine F. The 14-year-old is from Breedstedt and the 16-year-old is from Rendsburg. Yasmine left her parents’ house on Thursday, January 13 at 5 am. Liane has been missing since Wednesday, January 12th, at 10 p.m. The police suspect that the missing girls may be in the greater Kiel or Rendsburg area.

Police: The two girls are 1.65 meters tall

14-year-old Jasmine is 1.65 meters tall, has a strong character and shoulder-length dark brown hair. She wears a light hooded jacket and black pants with white patterns. She wears white adidas sneakers and a black backpack.

The 16-year-old Lian is also 1.65 meters tall and slim. She has long brown hair and wears glasses, presumably wearing a long white jacket. She also has a dark backpack with her. The police did not provide any other information. Anyone who sees the girls or can provide information about their whereabouts should call 0431/1603333 or call the police at 110.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *