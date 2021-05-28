Medal Table of the Tokyo Games

Tokyo 2020



Medal table for the Olympic Games



The Olympic Games begin in Tokyo at the end of July.

Dusseldorf The Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo a year later due to the epidemic – 2021 instead of 2020. Here you can find the medal table for the Olympic edition in the Japanese capital.

There are 33 sports and 339 competitions at the Tokyo Olympics – that’s 339 gold. Which country leads here, how many medals will German athletes win? This is what it’s all about since the end of July. The games start on July 23 and run until August 8.

The medals in Tokyo this year differ from previous Olympic Games: they were made from e-waste. The organizers want to make a statement against the outcast community. Japanese medal designer Junichi Kawanishi. It won more than 400 projects in the competition.

The United States tops the medal table at all times at the Summer Olympics. The nominations are sorted according to the number of golds won, followed by the number of silver and bronze medals. Athletes from the United States have won a total of 2,520 medals so far – 1,023 gold medals won. The Soviet Union still followed second with 440 gold medals. Then comes Germany. German athletes have so far won 428 gold medals, with a total of 1,349 medals.