McFrut: Cherry Blossom International Symposium Live Stream

advertisement <a target="_blank" href="#" rel="noopener"></a>

Great success on the international level Cherry Symposium, about which there are many inquiries from all over the world. For those who could not attend the seminar – to be held on May 4th during McFruit Held at the Rimini Expo Center – the organization provides the possibility to broadcast the event worldwide via Live broadcast The track is in English.

From the Appennines to the Andes, from Norway to Australia, and from Japan to Canada, everyone can catch up on the action simply by going to Symposium site www.cherrysymposium.com registered.

Next to Live broadcast Seminar, registered participants have the opportunity to access procedures The seminar is in Italian and English, listen to all the presentations of the speakers and records From the seminar after the event.

The call for registration is addressed to all producers, consultants, managers in the cherry value chain, researchers and students from universities, agricultural colleges and of course all cherry lovers.

For attendees, includes Entry Fee In addition to the scientific course several Networking events As well as the opportunity to participate in Cherry Global Players, and iinternational round tablewhich brings together the most important cherry producers around the world and May 5th It takes place in McFroot.

The International Cherry Symposium is organized by the University of Bologna, the University of Modena, Reggio Emilia and the Polytechnic University of Marche in collaboration with McFrut and under the auspices of the Regional Government of Emilia-Romagna, the National College of Agricultural Experts and Alumni. Agricultural experts, the National Academy of Agriculture, the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and the Italian Society of Horticultural Sciences. (McFruit)