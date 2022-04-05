Mayor of Lima accuses Pedro Castillo of ‘inability’ to govern after sudden curfew | international

Mayor of the capital of Peru Lima, Jorge Munoz, – He criticized Tuesday the state of emergency and curfew imposed by the President of the Republic, Peter’s Castle due to protests by transport workers and agricultural unions, and their strike for a week.

Muñoz lamented that this action by Castillo was “another example” of his “inability” to govern the country, while at the same time casting doubt on the possibility that these measures were aimed at “further destabilization”.

Although the capital’s mayor admitted Monday to a series of “extremely complex” incidents in the Lima suburbs, he defended what was required for Castillo to make a “courageous decision” and step down, acknowledging that he “doesn’t.” You have the ability to drive destinations in the country ”, collects the Peruvian radio station RPP.

“This situation could continue to spiral out of control, and this period, scheduled between the cocks, was another evidence of the president’s impotence. There is a situation, far from helping in governance, that makes it even more complicated,” Muñoz wondered.

For her part, Parliament Speaker Maria del Carmen Alva confirmed that despite the ban on the mobilization of citizens until 11:59 pm Tuesday (00:59 Chilean time), the legislative authority “will continue its planned work.” agenda “because the president” cannot obstruct the work of Congress.

In the same vein, the Vice-President of the Chamber, Ms. Camones, considered that “imprisoning Peruvians is not the solution” and argued that “protest is a constitutional right” and therefore “its suppression is a dictatorship”.

Castillo imposed a curfew late Monday in the city of Lima and Callao from 2:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. (local time). In this period of emergency, the constitutional rights relating to the inviolability of the home, freedom of movement within the national territory, and freedom of assembly are suspended.

The measure comes in response to a 48-hour national strike called on Monday over high fuel prices and new transportation regulations. Within the framework of the protests, four people were confirmed killed, as well as attacks on infrastructure and highway closures.