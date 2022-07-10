Mayombo returns to Kelterner Stars – Sport

Stuttgart beat the Swiss champions in the third friendly match

Kiltern Dettlingen. Last week, the Rutronik Stars Keltern team had to accept the unpleasant news regarding the end of coach Christian Hergenröther’s coaching career, and now those in charge of the German basketball team are looking forward with confidence once again.

Following the extension of Lynne Schuller’s domestic contract and the signings of Alexandra Wilke and Rachel Arthur, Alexandria center Kis Rusk and point guard Mattia Tavic have extended their contracts at Killtern. The stars share this on the set of press releases. Beloved Canadian Alexandria Case-Rusk is currently training with her national team for the World Cup in Australia at the end of September. She could meet her teammate Mattia Tavic in Australia, who will play for the Bosnian national team in Australia.

regional sport Suddenly looking for a coach: Christian Hergenrother suddenly leaves the stars

Emmanuella Mayombo will also be starting again in the season starting October 14th at 1st DBBL. Having realized her dreams in the Turkish and Spanish premier league last season, the Belgium international has now returned to her “second home”. She is entering her fourth season at Killtern. “E, as she is called at Keltern, will greatly strengthen us with her attitude and quality. I am particularly pleased to have her back on our team,” says Dag Schaefer, Keltern Team Manager.

Meanwhile, FIBA ​​has published the ranking of the field of participation in the European Women’s Cup for the new season. The stars had to shiver here, because third place in the league does not automatically qualify you for a direct starting position without qualification. In the end that was enough and the stars are looking forward to Friday’s group draw in Munich