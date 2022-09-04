Mayan Journey | international

international > community

Police in the Swiss canton of Valais, in the southwest of the country, confirmed that a skeleton and other remains discovered a few weeks ago on the Stockje glacier in the popular tourist destination in Zermatt belong to a German mountaineer who disappeared 32 years ago.

DNA analysis of the bones, found on July 26 by two French mountaineers, confirmed that they are the remains of the aforementioned mountaineer, who was 27 years old at the time of his disappearance and who lost track of in August 1990.

The German mountaineer had left from Chamonix in the French Alps, with the intention of reaching Domodossola in Italy, through the Alpine regions of the Swiss Valais, and after his disappearance began a search that was suspended at that time without results.

In the summer months, the melting of the Alpine glaciers, which is intensified by climate change, sometimes makes it possible to detect the remains of climbers who disappeared at different times.

A second skeleton, still in the process of being identified, was discovered in early August on another glacier in the Valais, Chesgen, and the remains of a plane crash 54 years ago were also recently found in the Aletsch, Europe’s largest glacier.

Read: Alpine greening, a sign of the impact of climate change

Edition: Estefania Cardeña