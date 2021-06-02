Matthias Flückiger is the new Swiss champion after beating Nino Schurter

Matthias Flückiger is the new Swiss champion after beating Nino Schurter




One of the most interesting national championships on the planet has moved forward on the calendar and has just been held this weekend. The Swiss XCO Championship is one of the highest national levels on the planet. Despite competing on a circuit without a lot of physical toughness, Matthias Flückiger put on a massive display of strength to dominate the race from start to finish.