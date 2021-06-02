Matthias Flückiger is the new Swiss champion after beating Nino Schurter

One of the most interesting national championships on the planet has moved forward on the calendar and has just been held this weekend. The Swiss XCO Championship is one of the highest national levels on the planet. Despite competing on a circuit without a lot of physical toughness, Matthias Flückiger put on a massive display of strength to dominate the race from start to finish.

Matthias Flückiger is the 2021 XCO Champion of Switzerland. He deserved it after a race like no other. On a hot, sunny day, cyclists encountered a road that previously included racing with an important tactical element. But it wasn’t like that. Fluckiger went almost from the start and didn’t falter throughout the race. There was really no color in a race of a huge level, illustrating the phenomenal performance of the little kid of the Fluckiger Brothers. Feature 1:14 illustrates the dominance of Thömus biker.

Marcel Guerini, 3, was the surprise of the day

Following him, Nino Schurter rode second throughout the race, although in the final section he saw how Marcel Guerini came very close to his approach, but without calling him in. Of course, Guerini achieved a bronze medal that no one could have imagined at first. Lars Forster and Lukas Flückiger completed the top five on the day.

