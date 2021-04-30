“Massive Attacks”: Unknown Attacks Attack Computer Systems at TU Berlin – Berlin

The Tech University’s Windows network has come under heavy attacks since early Friday morning. Services have been shut down for security reasons.

Computer systems at TU Berlin were attacked by unknown assailants. Since Friday morning, Windows sub-regions of computer systems have experienced “massive attacks,” according to TU’s campus administration.

Matthias Reier, director of the campus administration, confirmed the operation on Friday at the request of DPA.

For security reasons, many IT services have been shut down – this could temporarily impose significant restrictions. First, it was RBB on Friday morning Report the attack.

“The encrypted files can be seen,” she said on Friday. On the TU website. “The difference is not clear at the moment.” Extensive work is being done to limit potential harm, clarify the cause and take preventive measures.

In the past, there have been frequent attacks on the IT infrastructure of public institutions in Berlin.

Bundestag, Kammergericht: they attack repeatedly

The week-long attack on the Bundestag’s computer network, in which hackers stole large amounts of data, was especially prominent in 2015. The “Fancy Bear” group of Russian Military Intelligence is suspected.

In 2019, the Emotet virus put the computer system to the Berlin Court of Appeal. The effects will be felt in 2020.

It was not known until March 2021 through a request from FDP delegate Bernd Schlumer that hardly any authority in Berlin met IT security requirements. Schlumer opined that the next breakout was “just a matter of time.” (Teaspoon, dibba)