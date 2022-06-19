Martins wins world silver in 400m freestyle | Sports

BUDAPEST – Lukas Märtens was suspended exhausted over the dividing line in the World Cup pool in Budapest, the silver medal winner completely exhausted.

“It’s indescribable. I don’t even know what to say,” the 20-year-old said just minutes after his biggest career success to date at the World Swimming Championships. In the catacombs of the Duna Arena, you can clearly see Magdeburg’s pride and fatigue Märtens gave the German Swimming Federation a very strong start to the world championships.

At the awards ceremony, he happily raised his arms in the air and laughed when IOC President Thomas Bach whispered something in his ear. Martins didn’t want to reveal what pleased him so much next. “I think that’s our secret,” he said with a smile. “I’m curious when I can get it back.” Bach commented the long-awaited precious metal on Märtens.

“It was a really good race”

“It was a really good race. In the end, you could see that some grain was still missing, but I am very happy with the time,” Martins said. “It’s great to be able to get it back at this level.” In the Atmosphere Hall, partner Isabel Goose was emotionally involved 45 minutes before the 400m freestyle.

“I don’t have to warm up anymore. I jumped there up and down,” the 20-year-old said. She was not satisfied with her performance and fifth. “I can do so much more. I don’t know why I can’t do that in competition.” .

In the over 400 meter freestyle, Märtens took 3:42.85 minutes and was lost only by winner Elijah Winnington of Australia. Brazil’s Guilherme Costa won the bronze. “I am very satisfied. “I wasn’t expecting that,” said Martins, who drove until the last 50 metres.

Magdeburg’s fellow Olympic champion Florian Willbrook, with whom he swam in the strength training pool of national long-distance coach Bernd Berkhan, has already attracted attention this year. Märtens traveled to the Hungarian capital as the best flight in the world at 400, 800 and 1500 metres. The big question was whether he could confirm these achievements in the spotlight at the World Cup. He can.

Exciting duel with Winnington

In his first race in front of a large crowd, Martins didn’t let the pressure and raucous crowds in the stands bother him. On one of Paul Biederman’s world record paths, he had an exciting duel with Winnington from the start. At first the Australian was in the lead, then Martins took the lead. Even gold was possible, but Märtens ran out of food on the last hole. “The legs were just closed,” he explained. Winnington passed and won in 1.63 seconds.

Märtens does not have much time to relax. Already on Sunday jumps over 200 meters freestyle again in the pool. Still wants to be rewarded in the evening – or to be rewarded. “My teammates will come up with something,” he said.

While the 200m is just a sideline from him, he wants to attack again in two more scheduled matches. “I will try the 800 and 1500 meters again until I get another medal there,” he said.

Märtens set the obvious highlight from a German point of view on the first day of the World Pool Swimmers Championships. Breaststroke swimmer Lucas Matzrath reached the final in sixth place in the 100 metres. On the other hand, Angelina Kohler was knocked out in the semi-finals of the 100-meter butterfly.