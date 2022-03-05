Mars Bonus 2022, Third installment: Who is the beneficiary and when does he pay it | IFE Bond | How to apply | permanent family contribution | the answers

The Social Security Institute (IPS) Reported that as of March 1, the second group of recipients of permanent family contribution 2022, known as Previous “March Bonus” . That is, about 454,000 new families are added to the more than 453,000 families who started receiving their payments since February 15th.

In this way, so far more than 900,000 people have already reported support, corresponding to those receiving benefits from the Family Allowance (SUF), Chile Solidario or from the Securities and Opportunities Subsystem (Family Moral Income), through IPS.

The March bounty projects $52-710 per family, depending on the type of beneficiary. In this sense, it has an amount by which it is subject to adjustments made every February.

When is the third installment of the March 2022 reward

The March 2022 Bonus It will be distributed from March 15 this year to all families living in extreme poverty that have been affected by the pandemic caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

How do I know if I am a beneficiary of the March 2022 Bonus

IPS made a call to people who have already entered www.aportefamiliar.cl And it doesn’t show up in the feature, as the last out of three payrolls haven’t been posted, and it will happen on March 15. This list consists mainly of male and female workers who receive a family allowance or maternity allowance, in which case they are also entitled to a permanent family contribution.

If someone believes they meet the legal requirements, but does not appear to be entitled to receive a family contribution or receive payments for less family responsibilities than they were entitled to, they will have one year to file a claim in www.aportefamiliar.cl, As of March 15, 2022.

For more information and inquiries, websites are available www.aportefamiliar.cl, www.chileatiende.cl, Call Center 101 (Option 1) and Social Networking @ChileAtiende in FacebookAnd the Twitter And the Instagram.