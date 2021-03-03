Marco Urenia scored his first goal in Australia

Costa Rican striker Marco Urena has managed to kiss the net for the first time since his arrival in Australian football.

Ureña, who has scored seven matches and 339 minutes this season, scored his first goal after a cross pass after he got a free kick from team-mate De Silva and that Tico arrived to close his head and thus put a 0-2 moment. In the 40th minute.

The Costa Rican had already tried with two dangerous shots, one of which went away and the other was in the hands of the opposing goalkeeper.

Two goals in the first half plus a huge defensive effort in the second half equals three points! #CCMFC #WontBackDown #PERvCCM pic.twitter.com/xyjMHJyjUK Central Coast Mariners (CCMariners) March 2, 2021

In the end, Central Coast Mariners won 1-2 thanks to both Ureña and another from Matt Simón. Perth Glory, Uruguay Bruno Fornaroli Sale.

With this result, Ureña leads the A-League with 21 points in 10 matches, four points behind Macarthur.

This is Orena’s first goal in over a year, since his last celebration was achieved on February 13, 2020, with Alagolense’s 3-2 victory over Guadalupe.

Then he went from there to South Korea with Gwangju, where he participated a little and did not score.