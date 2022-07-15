Many news also from India and Japan!

Announcing the new release of Tudum, the virtual Netflix event that kept over 25.7 million fans on screen last year. It was broadcast in 184 countries, Tudum will return on Saturday 24th September with 5 global events, spread over 24 hours. Celebrations will start from Korea, followed by India, then the US and Europe with a special preview of titles coming from Latin America. The event will finally end in Japan. In one day, exclusive news, unreleased movies, trailers, and premieres, as well as interviews with Netflix’s most famous stars and creators, will be revealed. The virtual event (free of course) is dedicated to sharing the latest news on over 100 series, movies and specials loved by fans around the world.

So the date was set for Saturday 24th September. Todom will cover four continents with five events, taking fans on a whirlwind journey around the world:

On September 24th at 4:00 am Tudum will start with a show from Korea

On September 24 at 7:30 AM, fans will have the chance to catch some of the premieres from India

On September 24 at 7:00 p.m., fans will receive exclusive news about upcoming TV series and movies at United State and in Europe and will be able to attend an additional event that will announce several titles coming from Latin America

On September 25, 6:00 a.m., Netflix stars start from Japan Tudum will conclude with an event dedicated to Japanese entertainment

Tudum will be available on all Netflix YouTube channels in different languages. For the latest news about this event and for more details about the list of titles and celebrities that will be featured in the broadcast, you can visit official site.

