Makkah Al-Mukarramah .. Security authorities arrest 3 Pakistani residents who impersonated them

The media spokesman for the Makkah Region Police stated that the security follow-up to combat the crimes of assaulting funds and track the perpetrators. As a result, with the grace of God, the security authorities were able to arrest (3) residents of Pakistani nationality, all of whom are in their third decade of life, red-handed, impersonating them as security men, and entering the residence of two persons of their nationality in Jeddah Governorate, one of whom is a resident and the other violates the border security system. Sums of money and narcotic substances were seized in their homes, and all of them were arrested. All preliminary legal measures were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution branch.

Makkah Al-Mukarramah .. Security authorities arrest 3 Pakistani residents who assumed the status of security men Saudi Press Agency (SPA)

April 08, 2021 – Shaaban 26, 1442 08:48 am

Sums of money and narcotics were seized in their homes

