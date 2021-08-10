Maisel brewery opens in Bayreuth: a day pass

Work on Maisel’s world of Bayreuth brewing experiences is entering the hot phase and should be completed in January 2022. At the new Smart-Hotel Liebesbier To Sleep, short-term tourists and business travelers in particular should get their money’s worth.

As Bayreuther Tageblatt wrote, builders attach great importance to a modern and, above all, “smart” environment. For example, guests must be able to check in with their smartphone and open the room door. They should also have access to high-speed, high-speed fiber-optic internet. Love To Sleep also wants to stand out visually from the competition.