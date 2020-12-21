Mahomes highlights Chiefs 32-29 win over Saints | FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

New Orleans – Patrick Mahomes had his full ammunition of side arm throws, basketball-style pushovers, and tricky flips on screen while passing 254 yards and three touchdowns, and the Kansas City Chiefs extended their winning streak to nine matches with 32-29 wins over New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Kansas City defense played its part in spoiling Drew Breeze’s comeback from broken ribs and a punctured lung that kept record-breaking passersby out of four matches.

While Brees passed 234 yards and three TDs, he completed less than half of his passes and was only intercepted for the fourth time this season.

This victory kept the defender of the Super Bowl Chiefs (13-1) in the center stage to clinch his only playoff match in the AFC as the number one seed. Meanwhile, Team Saints (10-4) missed an opportunity to snatch NFC South for the second week in a row and are now long shots to capture the NFC number one.

Mahoms’ goalscoring passes went 5 yards to both Terek Hill and Mikul Hardman, and these final passes come when Chiefs grace the QB towards the left side to avoid the pressure and fired a throw into the back corner from the finish area, as Hardman was able to block traffic while he was reaching Inward two feet.

Mahomes’ second throw from TD looked like a basketball assist, a chest pass to the narrow end Travis Kelsey cuts behind the brackets for a 1-yard score.

Mahomes later used a trick front flip to Kelce to divert two points after a 12-yard drop by Le’Veon Bell to make it 29-15 in the fourth quarter.

Bale’s TD came once after a defensive end of Saint Cameron Jordan was reported for a personal foul and knocked out by right goalkeeper Andrew Wiley punching after an incomplete pass.

Team Saints tumbled down to 29-22 when Trey Hendrickson stripped Mahomes while doing his second bag in the game, scoring Alvin Kamara’s score at 14 yards in a short shot and running across a group of players along the right sideline.

Kansas City responded with a field goal before 4:18 from the left, but Bryce managed to score New Orleans inside a field goal with a 17-yard pass to Lil Jordan Humphrey with a 2:06 to go.

With two time limits remaining, the Saints shot off in depth, but were unable to stop Mahomes and Co. Out of watch.

Only 3,000 tickets were sold for this notable match between contestants in the Superdome playoff, but attendees got a first-hand look at the amazing and funky Mahomes.

In the third and eighth first-half diversion, Mahomes burst to the right to avoid a defensive intervention by David Onimata, then suddenly stopped and rose as Jordan faltered on a close chase. Mahomes then fired a pass to Sammy Watkins to gain 23 yards. The play expanded the impulse that culminated with Kelce’s TD.

The Saints progressed briefly from 15-14 early in the third quarter when Bryce found Latavius ​​Murray exposed late in a play that appeared to be collapsing and dashed back for a 24-yard drop.

The Chiefs are back for good in their next series.

Breeze’s comeback got off to a rocky start. His first three passes fell incomplete before his fourth was intercepted by Larius Snead on the New Orleans 36-yard streak, setting up the Hill team that made him 7-0.

The Brees needed more than a full quarter to complete a pass or lead the Saints to its first descent. His first completion came on a seventh pass. After a few plays, Emmanuel Sanders struck 51 yards down the right sideline to set up a 1-yard TD track from Taysom Hill.

The Saints cut it to 14-9 at the end of the half with safety during the return toss throw that was flopped in the end zone by Demarcus Robinson. Alex Anzalone, the Saint-Back Squad player, tried to drop him in the finish area, but was pushed far and wide over the finish line.

Injuries

The Presidents: Clyde Edwards-Hillier needed help in the locker room in the fourth quarter, and he didn’t put pressure on his left leg. Presidents also announced that fullback Emmanuel Smith had a hamstring injury.

Saints: Receiver Tre’Quan Smith and Salameh Marcus Williams both left ankle injuries in the second half.

next one

Presidents: On Sunday they host Atlanta in their first two home matches to end the regular season.

Saints: They sealed their schedule on their home turf against Minnesota on Christmas Day.