An FBI agent shot the Red Line train

Police said that one person was shot and taken from the medical center station to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Pitsda, Maryland – A shooting investigation involving an FBI agent caused several trains to be delayed near the Medical Center’s Metrorail station Tuesday morning, according to Metro Transit police.

Police said the shooting took place on the Red Line train near the medical center shortly before 7 am.

Police said that one person was shot and taken from the medical center station to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Metro Transit Police are working to investigate the events that led to the shooting.

The FBI is also conducting its own shooting investigations.

At this time, Red Line trains currently bypass the Medical Center station, with a single tracking between Friendship Heights and Van Ness. Trains are also single tracking between Grosvenor and the Medical Center due to police investigations,

Police are asking passengers to expect delays in both directions near the medical center.

Updated: Red Line Delay: Single Track Trains between Grosvenor and the Medical Center due to a police investigation of the Medical Center. Expect delays in both directions. – Metrorail information (Metrorailinfo) December 15, 2020

This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to update this story as additional information becomes available.

Download the WUSA9 app here.