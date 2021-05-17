Magangueleño Aldayr Hernández has a new team in Finland

Defender from Magangué, Daier Hernandez, Introduced as a new HIFK Helsinki player in Finnish First Division. Hernandez He comes from TPS Turku, a team he played with for two Veikkausliiga seasons.

This will be the fourth team in Y. Central bolivarines. He started his career in the Colombian second division football league with Bogota Football Club, and passed through the Lebanese Football Club of Bekaa until he reached Turku in 2019.

As a professional, the 25-year-old defender has played around 237 matches. In addition, he was also part of many youth operations for the Colombian teams, among them the runners-up in South America under 20 achieved in 2015 in Uruguay.

HIFK Helsinki is 123 years old, which makes them the oldest team in the country. It is based in the capital and the stage in which it operates as a building is the Sornera Stadium. He has been a seven-time League Champion and Cup Runner-up on one occasion.

