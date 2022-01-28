The end of the dream of Zeballos in Australia

The couple composed by Argentinian Horace Zeballos and Spanish Mark Granollers On Thursday fell against the locals Nick Kyrgios s Thansi Kokinakis In the semi-finals of Australian Open to 7-6 and 6-4. So, Those who entered the tournament thanks to the wildcard (Invitation) Save a ticket The final, which will be entirely AustralianAnd A phenomenon that we have not seen in 42 years.

The Australians made it to the finals at the AO (photo EFE)

Zeballos and Granollers (third) arrived as candidates. They started the competition as ranked and Melbourne advanced steadily to critical cases. But she did not stop The first time a man from Mar del Plata reached this point in Melbourneand despite the fact that the duel was quite even, it was the locals who celebrated in the end, who were still amazed at how far they had come…

The first group was dominated by the visitors (it must be clarified that the crowd’s favoritism was obvious to them), who always managed to move forward in the match. And so they came very close to closing (6-5 and 30-15) but that was when the Australians started their epic comeback in Rod Laver Stadium Which led to winning the first set in the tiebreak 7-6 (7-4).

Already in the second round, Kyrgios and Kokinakis took advantage of the emotional momentum and set the direction for the next three games. And although the 36-year-old Mar del Plata tied the set at 4, the peripheral duo did not forgive and closed the match 7-6, 6-4 with 25-year-old Tanasi who ended up being the number one. from the match.

Local crowd cheers for the Kyrgios-Kokkinakis duo at Rod Laver Arena (photo EFE)

in this way, Zeballos completed his participation in the semi-finals of the Grand Slam : I already did it at Roland Garros in 2014 with Pablo Cuevas; at the US Open 2010 with Eduardo Schwank and with the Granollers in 2019; As well as in Wimbledon 2021 with the Spaniards. In the final of this edition, the Australians will face their compatriots die forever s Max Purcell, which came from hitting the Ram Salisbury. it will be This Saturday from 6.45with the privacy of having Gross domestic color, which has not occurred since 1980when Peter McNamara and Paul McNamee were crowned against Paul Kronk and Cliff Letcher.

