Macron and Biden settle a dispute over a deal with Australia

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will send your Ambassador a United State Next week, after President Joe Biden I accept that consultation Paris Before announcing a Covenant from Safety With Australia The two sides said on Wednesday that it could have prevented diplomatic friction.

last week, France pulled him ambassadors from United State And Australia and the accused Biden to work on their backs After the ocean nation abandoned a bypass defend 40 billion dollars With Paris To buy submarines I will choose instead American submarines.

The French president’s office and the White House said in a joint statement, in a phone call on Wednesday, that Macron and Biden had agreed to start in-depth consultations to rebuild trust.

“Open Consultation”

Leaders will meet in Europe at the end of October.

The two leaders agreed that the situation would have benefited from open consultations between allies on matters of strategic importance to France and our European partners.

President Biden conveyed his continued commitment in this regard.”

Macron’s office said Washington had also pledged to boost support for European-led counter-terrorism missions in Africa’s Sahel region.

The statement said the United States “recognizes the importance of a stronger and more efficient European defense that contributes positively to transatlantic and global security and complements NATO.”

Son