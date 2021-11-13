Lukashenko: Belarus wants to deploy Russian Iskander missiles on its soil

“I need several sections in the west and south. Let it stand. They have 500 km [nuotolį]And up to 300 km from Balanese. I’m flirting with your boss now [Vladimirą Putiną]. “I need 500 km of rocket launchers,” Lukashenko told Russia’s Nacionalnaga Oborona magazine.

He stated that the missiles were launched during the 2021 Minsk-Moscow Zapad joint exercise in September.

“We see where the missile should be hit, using both Točka and Buk MB,” the chief said.

He described the Belarusian army as “good”, “ready” and “well-armed”. Lukashenko also speculated about how to carry out military action on his territory.

“We have swampy land and trees. If a ground operation is to be launched against us, we should be able to fight on the ground,” Lukashenko said.

“They may hit us with missiles, but they will not carry out ground operations in Belarus – we are ready for that,” he added.

However, a former high-ranking Russian military official later on Saturday denied that Moscow had agreed to hand over the Iskander complex to Belarus.

“We simply learned about this. Now it will not be in our interest to escalate the situation,” said General Reserve Yevgenigos Buzynskis, who previously headed the International Agreements Department of the Russian Defense Ministry.

“If we start deploying missiles now, what will prevent the Americans from deploying their missiles somewhere in Poland or the Baltic states?” Buchinsky asked.

The Iskander short-range ballistic missiles, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, are designed to destroy targets with accuracy at a distance of 50 to 500 kilometers, according to Western experts.