Luisito Comunica denounces the theft of his cell phones at Mexico airport

The Youtube Mexican Luisito Comonica I mentioned on social networks that he suffered Their cell phone stolen When he was leaving from Mexico City airport.

Through their stories Instagram, The influencer shared a series of videos where he told how he was robbed. In the clips uploaded on February 5, he showed some annoyance when he noticed that the device had been stolen from his bag.

According to him, he decided to pack the two cell phones before taking him to the boarding area. Later, he addressed a American Airlines flight.

“It’s a little funny. I won’t judge them if they laughed. They robbed me at the airport in Mexico.” Al said Mexican YouTube.

Luisito Comónica tells the details of the theft

Luisito continues He commented that he was carrying two cell phones in case they were lost or stolen at any time. For this reason, he decided to keep it in a bag inside his bag.

After arriving at his destination, he realizes that no cell phones have been found. Moreover, the alleged thief had left him a used cell phone.

“I told them that I would carry several phones in case they stole me. I had kept them in this bag. Well, what do you think, it is not there. They left this phone for me,” added the influencer.

In return, the Mexican demanded the airport and the airline company to be honest to explain what happened.

