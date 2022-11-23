Lucas Hernandez tore his cruciate ligament against Australia

The last casualty that the French suffered while they were in Qatar was the injury of the new Ballon d’Or player, Karim Benzema, the Real Madrid striker. Photo: AFP.

Left back Lucas Hernandez tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Wednesday’s match. France crushed Australia 4-1 The first date for Group D in the Qatar World Cup.

The information has been approved By the drivers of the French national team, who may be Argentina’s opponent in the round of 16 of the Qatari competition.

Hernandez, 26, SHe was injured 10 minutes before the match When he tried to strip Australian Matthew Leckie of the ball and his right knee bent locked, he fell to the turf as the play continued and ended in the Oceanics’ only opener. He was succeeded by his brother, Theo.

And according to the official statement of the French Football Federation, Lucas Hernandez “underwent an MRI scan at the Aspetar clinic, and the results showed that he had a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.”

The last casualty that the French suffered while they were in Qatar was the injury of the new Ballon d’Or player, Karim Benzema, the Real Madrid striker.