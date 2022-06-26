‘Love & Gelato’: Netflix Teen Movie Review

The beauty of Italy and the memories diary is the right place Love and GelatoBrand new movie Netflixavailable at index From 22 June.

Fun comedy written and directed by Brandon Camp (something about SpecialAnd the bungee), which includes in the cast some young actors such as Saul NaniAnd the Tobia de Angelis And the Valentina Ludovini. Taken from the novel of the same name written by him Jenna Evans Welchwas published in 2016.

Love and Gelato – The Conspiracy

Lina (Susanna Skaggs), a seventeen-year-old American who has lost her mother, goes to Italy to honor her memory and reclaim the places where the woman lived when she was young. Unexpected Encounters with Alessandro (Saul Naniand LorenzoTobia de Angelis) will allow her to experience her first emotional turmoil and discover a secret from her mother.

review

again title Netflix To celebrate the beauty of Italy, after the beaches and discos of Riccione in Under the Riccione sun. Love and Gelato It is a tribute to the cities of art, Rome and Florence. Through the character of Lena (Susanna Skaggs), we are immersed in the tale of coming of age as the protagonist finds herself dealing with a sad truth and stormy emotional adventures that will indelibly define her adolescence.

Alessandro, Lorenzo and Lina. An emotional triangle seems to be conquering the teenage audience, thanks to the presence of Saul Nani (Donnie shineAnd the Under the Riccione sun) And the Tobia de Angelis (everybody might happenAnd the live on the runAnd the bunker monster). Two very young actors who are well known to the general public because they have worked in some important film and television productions. But not only. Love and Gelato It is a work that excellently honors the artistic and architectural beauty of Rome and Florence, and shows them in all their splendor.

The calibrated direction of Brandon Camp Focuses on some of the scenic landscapes of the two beautiful cities. But above all, he can never lose the viewer’s attention, not even for a moment. Guide him in an unpredictable and artificial story, also thanks to the commendable explanations from the actors. There are some gaps in the script that can cause some confusion, but while watching the movie they end up being clarified.

Love and Gelato It can be counted among those enjoyable comedies which, although not making us swear by the masterpiece, succeed in showing us the artistic beauty of Italy and good food, as well as knowing how to tell the human journey of a young teenager and the long series of adventures that will contribute to its transmission From a teenager to a woman.